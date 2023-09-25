Updating to iOS 17 May Reset Your Privacy Settings: Here’s Why?

Sep 25, 2023
A few days back, Apple released iOS 17 along with its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series. When people started to update their handsets to the released version of iOS 17, they experienced something strange. Their existing privacy settings changed without their permission. Apple is well aware of what’s happening and is investigating these reports. Is it just an iOS 17 Bug or what? Time will tell.

iOS 17 Users Are Facing Privacy Setting Reset Issues

According to reports, Mysk, two iOS developers with an interest in security research discovered this problem. Some users with Significant Locations and iPhone Analytics turned off in Settings are experiencing these options automatically turned on after updating to iOS 17. Moreover, their handsets didn’t require a warning or permission before changing the settings. Apple says that it is investigating the issue.

It’s pertinent to mention here that many iPhone users were not affected after updating to the latest version of the operating system and saw no unusual activity. Only a few people encountered the issue. Furthermore, Apple also stated Significant locations are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by the company. Let me tell you that this feature is used to keep track of your most recently visited places. Moreover, it uses location data for predictive traffic routing, app recommendations, and Memories in the Photos app. Mysk warns that:

“While significant locations remain local on your iPhone, they can be manipulated as they record detailed information about the locations you visit frequently.”

Security experts always advise you to turn these two options off. Anyhow, if you are among those facing the issue, do share with us in the comment section. Last year, Mysk revealed that Apple allegedly collects personal data even if the iPhone Analytics feature is disabled. As a result, a class action lawsuit was filed against the silicon giant.

