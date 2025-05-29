In an exciting new promotion for Apple lovers across Pakistan, Jazz, in partnership with Mercantile, the official Apple distributor in the country, is offering FREE Apple AirPods when you trade in your old iPhone and upgrade to the latest iPhone 16 series.

This incredible deal is now available at selected Jazz Experience Centers nationwide and offers customers the opportunity to step into Apple’s newest innovation, starting from just PKR 75,000 after exchange!

Upgrade to iPhone 16 & Get Free AirPods Through Apple Trade-In Program in Pakistan

Customers can bring in their eligible iPhones and upgrade to the new iPhone 16 series, with prices starting from PKR 75,000, depending on the model and condition of the exchanged device. You can get more details about it on the official website of Mercantile.

Free Apple AirPods – Limited Stock!

With each eligible exchange and purchase of an iPhone 16, customers will receive FREE Apple AirPods as part of this exclusive deal. However, the offer is only valid while stocks last, so customers are encouraged to visit early.

Enjoy 2-Year Warranty Coverage

Each iPhone 16 purchased under this offer includes 2 years of warranty, which consists of:

1 Year Official Apple Warranty

1 Year Extended Warranty from Mercantile

This warranty coverage ensures that your investment is protected. It also offers peace of mind and hassle-free device ownership.

Where to Avail the Offer?

Visit your nearest Jazz Experience Center, where experts will assist you in assessing your old device, verifying eligibility, and helping you complete your upgrade to the iPhone 16 series with free AirPods.

Eligibility Criteria & Terms and Conditions

To qualify for the trade-in and AirPods offer, the following terms must be met:

Your old phone must be a PTA-approved iPhone 11 or newer.

The iPhone must be in working condition — not previously repaired or tampered with.

Battery health must be above 80%.

You must provide the original iPhone box with a matching IMEI number to the device being exchanged.

AirPods will be given only while stock lasts and cannot be claimed after the stock runs out.

Final exchange value depends on device condition, model, and verification.

The offer is available only at selected Jazz Experience Centres.

Don’t Miss Out!

If you’re using an older iPhone and looking for the perfect opportunity to upgrade, now is the time! With a great trade-in value, free AirPods, and 2-year warranty coverage, this offer delivers unmatched value.

Visit your nearest Jazz Experience Center today and make the switch to the all-new iPhone 16 series while stock lasts!