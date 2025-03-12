Are you ready to switch to the latest iPhone 16 series? Jazz, in collaboration with Mercantile Pakistan, is now offering an exciting iPhone Trade-In Program. You can exchange your old iPhone 11 or newer model for an instant discount on a brand-new iPhone 16 series — making your upgrade more affordable and hassle-free!

Upgrade to the iPhone 16 Series with Jazz’s iPhone Trade-In Program! Here’s How

Jazz customers can visit select Jazz Experience Centers to trade in their eligible iPhones and enjoy a discount on the latest iPhone 16 models.

Here’s what you need to know:

Eligible Devices: The program accepts PTA-approved iPhones 11 or newer in fully working condition, without repairs or modifications.

Original Packaging: To qualify, bring your iPhone in its original box with the matching IMEI number.

Exchange Value: The trade-in value depends on your phone's model and condition. For example, an iPhone 15 could get you up to Rs. 260,000, while an iPhone 15 Pro Max might fetch up to Rs. 390,000 — helping you cut the cost of your new iPhone 16 significantly!

Get Your iPhone Ready for Exchange

Before heading to your nearest Jazz Experience Center, make sure to:

Charge your iPhone so it’s ready for assessment.

Backup your data to avoid losing any personal files.

Turn off Find My iPhone and other security features.

Remove any cases or screen protectors for a smooth evaluation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Which iPhones are eligible for trade-in?

Only PTA-approved iPhones 11 or newer models in good working condition are eligible.

How is the trade-in value determined?

The final value depends on your device’s model, storage capacity, physical condition, and current market value.

Can I trade in a damaged phone?

Minor scratches may still qualify, but heavily damaged or non-functional devices might have a reduced value or could be ineligible.

What happens to my old phone?

All traded-in devices will be responsibly recycled or refurbished, ensuring complete data privacy.

Do I get cash for my old phone?

The trade-in value is directly applied as a discount toward your new iPhone 16 purchase — cash refunds are not available.

How long is the program available?

This offer is valid while stocks last, so don’t miss your chance to upgrade!

Where to Trade In Your iPhone?

Visit these Jazz Experience Centers to take advantage of the offer:

Karachi: Dolmen Mall Clifton

Dolmen Mall Clifton Lahore: Emporium Mall

Emporium Mall Islamabad: Blue Area

Upgrade Today with Jazz!

Don’t let your old iPhone hold you back — upgrade to the powerful new iPhone 16 series today! With Jazz’s iPhone Trade-In Program, you get an easy, cost-effective way to stay ahead of the curve.

