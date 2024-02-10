Upgrade To Ufone Super Card Grand & Get Free SHOQ Subscription

With the addition of a free subscription to SHOQ, Ufone 4G has updated its Super Card Grand Offer. Now, you can enhance your digital experience with amazing entertainment, flawless connectivity, and significant savings. So, what are you waiting for? Ufone 4G users can take advantage of the deal for just Rs 949. The Ufone Super Card Grand comes with 450 off-net minutes, 6000 on-net minutes, 6000 SMS, and 20GB of data, for a whole month. A free SHOQ subscription is the cherry on top.

For all those unaware, SHOQ is an Over-The-Top (OTT) PTCL platform that provides a wide range of high-quality content from Pakistani and Hollywood productions. It provides a superior and immersive viewing experience to all data users in Pakistan. Whether you enjoy watching local productions or movies, SHOQ has plenty to offer the whole family. Getting a free subscription together with a super card seems amazing. Isn’t it?

Get a Free SHOQ Subscription with the Ufone Super Card Grand Offer

If you want to avail of this offer, dial *899# or visit your retailer. Once you upgrade yourself to Super Card Grand for the entire month in a load of Rs 949, dial *976*4# to activate a free SHOQ subscription with your product. You can find out the remaining minutes, SMS, and Internet MBs by dialing *706#. You can also download My Ufone App to check the remaining resources along with validity details.

It is pertinent to mention here that your resources will be accumulated if you subscribe to a Super Card before the expiry of the previous one. A maximum of 3,000 on-net min can be accumulated per subscription. This offer is only for prepaid customers.

Free SHOQ Subscription Code

*976*4#

Offered Incentives

450 off-net minutes

6000 on-net minutes

20 GB data

6000 SMS

Validity

30 days