Tenelonr’s skillsfirst upgrades your skills and helps you to grow in an interactive way. Experts have designed affordable interactive online courses that enable you to achieve your goals. The purpose of the program is to help every single person in Pakistan realize their potential with digital skills.

Upgrade Your Skills with Telenor’s SkillsFirst

You can get the chance to learn about WordPress to build cool website.

By the end of this course, you will know:

What is WordPress used for and why is it so popular on the web.

How to install WordPress without having any technical expertise.

How to use the WordPress dashboard and post content.

How to make use of Themes and Plugins to top-up your WordPress experience.

Tips and tricks of some important WordPress plugins and what you can do with them.

How to make money with WordPress via freelancing, blogging or e-commerce.

You will also learn about Digital Marketing:

By the end of this course, you will know:

What is Digital Marketing and how to reach out to audiences on the Internet?

Good understanding of Digital Marketing Platforms and difference b/w each one of them.

Deep-dive into Digital Advertising and tips and tricks on how to get the best ROI.

Tools to automate your Digital Marketing and using combination of tools to achieve goals

The program is facilitating you to learn about Coding in Python:

By the end of this course, you will know:

What is Coding and Programming and why we do it?

Benefits of programming in IT roles

Deep-dive into basics of programming languages and syntax

How to write functions, variables, data types, loops, strings etc

Creating a program that takes user input and gives output]

Using a Python compiler and using a Jupyter notebook

Source: Telenor

