Urgent Passport Renewal: Tips For Last Minute Travelers

e-Services Portal is the front door to the DGI&P online services. It facilitates Pakistani citizens by providing different services. It is pertinent to mention here that inland Pakistanis can use the online portal of DGI&P only for Passport renewal. Pakistani citizens cannot apply for the following categories online:

New

Issuance of MRP first time.

Modification

If you want any changes in the existing Passport for instance name, father name, husband name, date of birth, caste, profession, dual nationality, marital status, etc.

Reprint Exhaust

You want a new passport if all pages of the previous one have been utilized due to several visas.

Loss of Passport

If your existing passport has been lost or misplaced & you want a new one.

In all the above-mentioned cases, the passport applicants residing in Pakistan are requested to head to the nearest Pakistan Embassy/ High Commission/ Consulate General where the MRP facility is available. However, overseas Pakistanis can avail of all these facilities through the online portal.

Documents Required For Passport Renewal in Pakistan

The point worth mentioning here is that all Pakistani citizens can apply for renewal of their Passport through online service if their current passport is expiring within a period of twelve months.

For Applicants (18 Years of Age or Above)

Bank Challan receipt of the application fee deposits

Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC)/NICOP with its 2 photocopies

An Old Passport with a photocopy, if issued previously

NOC in case of a Government Servant

Foreign Passport with a photocopy for Dual-Nationals

For Applicants (Minors under 18 Years)

Bank Challan receipt

CRC/B-form with 2 photocopies

Photocopies of Parents’ CNICs

Foreign Passport with a Photocopy for Dual-Nationals

How To Renew Your Passport Online?

Head to the online portal

Click on Apply

Register or log into your account

Accept the terms & conditions

Click on “New Application.”

Fill in the required information

Submit the Form

It is pertinent to mention that DGI&P has a “NO REFUND POLICY”. Applicants should thoroughly review the information and guidelines provided on the website before applying. Moreover, the home delivery option is only available for overseas Pakistanis right now. The inland applicants will have to receive passports at preferred RPOs/EPOs.

Delivery Charges & Location

Delivery Location Delivery Charges Abroad Subject to Country of Delivery Passport Office Free of Cost

Time Required For Application Processing

Category Duration Normal 21 Working Days Urgent 5 Working Days Fast Track 2 Working Days

Fast Track Passport Service

Passport 5 Years Validity 10 Years Validity MRP 36 PKR 10,000 PKR 10,000 MRP 72 PKR 14,000 PKR 10,000 MRP 100 PKR 17,000 PKR 10,000

Passport will be delivered within 2 working days.

Online Passport Renewal Charges

For Inland Pakistanis

Passport For 5 Years Validity For 10 Years Validity MRP 36 Pages PKR 3000 (Normal) PKR 5000 (Urgent) PKR 4500 (Normal) PKR 7500 (Urgent) MRP 72 Pages PKR 5500 (Normal) PKR 9000 (Urgent) PKR 8250 (Normal) PKR 13500 (Urgent) MRP 100 Pages PKR 6000 (Normal) PKR 12000 (Urgent) PKR 9000 (Normal) PKR 18000 (Urgent)

*These above-mentioned rates are exclusive of service charges. You will have to pay an additional amount of PKR 1000 for the required category.

For Overseas Pakistanis

The rates for renewal of passports are the same for the overseas Pakistanis as well. However, they will have to pay an additional amount of PKR 2500 as service charges.

Passport Tips To Save Your Time

Check your Passport’s validity

Renew it early

Check if you need to apply for a Visa

Save blank passport pages

Request Extra pages while renewing

Consider an Expediter

Keep it safe

FAQs

Can I Apply For Modification of my Passport Online?

If you are a Pakistani citizen, you cannot apply for a modified passport online. You will have to go to the nearest passport office for that purpose. The online DGI&P Portal only provides this facility to overseas Pakistanis.

What Are the Charges To Receive Your Renewed Passport from PO?

It is free of cost. You only need to pay the application fee for renewal. There is no delivery fee for receiving it from the PO.

Can I Get My Passport Instantly?

The fast-track passport service takes 2 working days to deliver the passport. You cannot get it earlier than that.

Is the Online Renewal Process Easy?

Yes, it is. It facilitates all Pakistani citizens as well as overseas Pakistanis to renew their passports conveniently from their houses. It is just a 10-minute process.