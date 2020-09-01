The e-commerce giant Amazon has been producing drones as part of its huge investment in a logistics network to instantly deliver purchases to its valuable customers. And now Amazon has announced that a freshly-issued Federal Aviation Administration certificate has authorized the company for drone deliveries in the US.

US Aviation Department Authorizes Amazon to Use Delivery Drones

The vice president of Amazon, David Carbon while addressing AFP inquiry stated,

This certification is an important step forward for Prime Air and indicates the FAA’s confidence in Amazon’s operating and safety procedures for an autonomous drone delivery service that will one day deliver packages to our customers around the world. We will continue to develop and refine our technology to fully integrate delivery drones into the airspace, and work closely with the FAA and other regulators around the world to realize our vision of 30-minute delivery.

Amazon would use the certification to enable fully-electric drones to deliver items to customers.

A variety of other companies ranging from new startups to major tech firms such as Package delivery giant UPS. Google-parent Alphabet, etc. are working on autonomous drone delivery. In 2019, Google’s drone project ‘Wing’ was certified as an air carrier by the FAA, allowing it to make deliveries to buyers.

The Wing team completed its initial deliveries in 2014 in rural Australia where they successfully delivered first-aid supplies, candy bars, dog treats, and water to farmers. A couple of years after that, Wing drones were utilized to deliver burritos to students at a university in Virginia.

