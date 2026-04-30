A US-backed Airport Security Proposal has put Pakistan at policy crossroads. The administration of Donald Trump has thrown its support behind a $2.4 billion investment proposal by Securiport to modernize security infrastructure at major airports in Pakistan, potentially reshaping the country’s border management and aviation security systems.

The proposal, endorsed by US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A Baker, involves the installation of Advanced Passenger Information (API) and Passenger Name Record (PNR) systems. In official communication with Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence, Baker encouraged authorities to seriously consider the offer, describing it as a step toward enhancing secure and efficient travel while strengthening bilateral cooperation.

US-Backed $2.4 Billion Airport Security Proposal Puts Pakistan at Policy Crossroads

Under the plan, Securiport would fully finance the upfront investment and recover costs over a 25-year contract through a government-approved passenger security surcharge. The company has also committed to establishing a local subsidiary to train over 1,000 Pakistani citizens in advanced security technologies, signaling potential economic and capacity-building benefits.

The proposed system would be operated by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), integrating biometric-enabled border control measures. According to the proposal, the system would allow real-time identification of criminal and transnational threats while ensuring that Pakistan retains full ownership and custody of all passenger data. Continuous 24/7 operational support and training are also part of the package.

However, the offer arrives at a sensitive time. The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has already been pursuing similar initiatives, including the deployment of automated E-gates equipped with biometric scanners and facial recognition systems. These systems will significantly reduce immigration processing times—from several minutes to under 45 seconds per passenger—while integrating with international databases such as Interpol.

Despite the technological promise, the PAA’s efforts have recently drawn scrutiny. The Senate Standing Committee on Defence has raised concerns over transparency in the procurement process, particularly the use of direct contracting under Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules. Lawmakers have demanded full disclosure of records to investigate potential irregularities.

Adding to the complexity, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged Pakistan to roll back provisions that allow direct contracting with state-owned enterprises, citing governance and anti-corruption concerns. Meanwhile, Transparency International Pakistan has formally approached the Prime Minister’s Office, alleging serious violations in the awarding of the E-gate project.

Earlier attempts to procure similar systems through global competitive bidding—initiated in 2020 and revisited in 2024—were ultimately shelved, raising further questions about consistency and transparency in the process.

While the US embassy has declined to comment on private diplomatic exchanges, and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has remained non-committal, the proposal places Pakistan at a strategic decision point. Accepting the offer could accelerate the deployment of advanced border security technologies, but it also risks intensifying scrutiny over procurement practices and governance standards.

As Pakistan weighs the proposal, the outcome will likely influence not only aviation security but also broader perceptions of transparency, international collaboration, and regulatory integrity in the country’s public sector projects.