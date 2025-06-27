Another condition has now been added for getting a US visa. US Consulates in Pakistan Ask Student Visa Applicants to Make Social Media Accounts Public. The US consulates in Karachi and Lahore have announced that anyone applying for an F, M, or J nonimmigrant visa must keep their social media accounts public. This step aims to help officials check the applicant’s identity and background more thoroughly.

This instruction comes shortly after the US Embassy in Delhi issued similar guidelines earlier this week. According to an internal cable from the US State Department, this move is part of stricter checks under the Trump administration. The cable explained that consular officers must now carry out detailed vetting to identify anyone who may have negative or hostile views about the US, its people, culture, or government.

In posts shared on Instagram, the US consulates made it clear that this rule applies with immediate effect. All applicants for F, M, or J visas must change their social media privacy settings to ‘public’. This is necessary so that the officers can easily confirm who the applicants are and decide if they are eligible to enter the country.

Since 2019, the US has been asking people to share their social media details when filling out visa forms. They have to provide the names and account handles for every platform they use. The consulates also warned that leaving out this information can lead to visa rejection. It could even make the applicant ineligible for future US visas.

The F and M visas are for students who want to study in the US. The J visa is for people who are part of approved exchange visitor programmes. Recently, on May 27, the Trump administration ordered US missions abroad to stop scheduling new appointments for student and exchange visitor visas. This pause was done so that the State Department could expand social media vetting for foreign students.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that updated guidance will be shared once the review of this process is finished. These new rules indicate that the US is tightening security and wants to carefully vet who enters the country.

Students and exchange visitors planning to apply must make sure they follow these instructions. Keeping social media profiles public is now an important part of getting approval for a US visa. Ignoring this step could cost applicants their chance to study or take part in cultural exchange programmes in America.