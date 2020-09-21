On Sunday, a US judge overturned the government’s ban on WeChat downloads, hours before it was expected to take effect within an ongoing technology and espionage conflict between the US and China.

The Trump government had regulated a ban on downloads of this messaging platform WeChat as well as it did with video-sharing app TikTok, both owned by Chinese businesses.

US Court lifts Ban on Download of Chinese App WeChat

A California court verdict said,

It granted a motion for a nationwide injunction against the implementation of the government order on WeChat, with the judge citing concerns over free speech.

WeChat is owned by tech giant TenCent and has around 19 million active daily users in the US.According to some experts, the presidential order would have slowed the app down and made it unusable in the US for video chats with your loved ones.

Since President Donald Trump attempts a breakthrough with voters to win another term at the November 3 election, he’s put national security and his aggressive stance towards China in the middle of his campaign. He frequently accuses Democratic rival Joe Biden of weakness towards China.

The president said on Saturday he had approved a deal permitting Silicon Valley giant Oracle to become data partner for TikTok to prevent a shutdown of the program. The deal, announced by the firms, comprises Walmart as a firm partner and could produce a new US firm named TikTok Global.

