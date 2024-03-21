US DOJ Will Finally File An Antitrust Lawsuit Against Apple

Filing the lawsuit is just a start. The DOJ will probably make its case. After that, Apple will certainly appeal, and the cycle will repeat for years. There is a pretty good chance that the DOJ will strive for a ruling that will allow US customers to access identical requirements set by the EU Digital Markets Act. Apple needs to create 600 new APIs to open up iOS to alternative marketplaces and new payment options. DOJ took the step to sue Apple after US companies started complaining about Apple’s implementation of removing anti-steering practices. Several hardware device makers complained that Apple restricted working with the iPhone’s sensors while developing competing products with greater access.

Apple started selling AirTags. They can be attached to items like car keys to help users find them if lost. After several years, Tile started selling a similar product. In the same way, the silicon giant restricted access to a chip in the iPhone that allows for contactless payments. Credit cards can only be added to the iPhone if you use the Apple Pay service.

Apple also faced criticism over its iMessage service, which only works on Apple devices. Critics have griped that the silicon giant also impoverished messages sent to and received from Android phones by shrinking pictures and videos. The list of complaints against Apple is very long. So, let’s see what happens next.