US Embassy and TIE Pakistan launched Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs (APWE)

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Islamabad in partnership with US Embassy Islamabad launches the Acceleration Program for Women Entrepreneurs – APWE. Supported by Change Mechanics & Ejad Labs, APWE is a nineteen-month acceleration program that enables twelve growth-stage startups led by women entrepreneurs, become investment ready, to seek funding from the world’s top US based investors and Venture Capitalists (VCs), through customized acceleration services.

“We wanted to help star women entrepreneurs achieve global scalability for their businesses” said Murtaza Zaidi – President TiE Islamabad. “The objective is to raise foreign investments for Pakistani startups and to achieve this, TIE is in the process of partnering with leading investors and VCs in the Silicon Valley,” he added.

The program includes world class acceleration including Business Model & Investment Deck preparation, followed by a 12-Week Exchange Program to USA. The 12-finalists tour leading ecosystems in Silicon Valley, Austin, Seattle, Washington DC and New York; networking, possibly collaborating and meeting investors from these regions, equipping them with learning and exposure and personalized mentorship from leading entrepreneurs, before arriving in Silicon Valley, California for a Final Day Demo.