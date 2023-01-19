Advertisement

The IT and Telecom sector is developing at a breakneck speed and the nations that will become advanced in it will hold the key for the future. In this regard, the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome highlighted the importance of the expansion of Pak-US collaboration in the information technology and telecommunication sectors. The US ambassador gave these remarks while holding a meeting with Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Aminul Haque.

Advertisement

US Envoy Highlights the importance of Pak-US Collaboration in IT & Telecom

During the meeting, the minister welcomed the U.S. ambassador to his office and discussed IT and telecommunications issues of mutual interest. Mohsin Mushtaq, the Additional Secretary (In-Charge) of MoITT, was also present at the meeting.

In a discussion with the US ambassador, the Federal Minister for IT stated that the IT and Telecom sectors of Pakistan provide significant potential for US technology companies. In addition to strengthening corporate ties, he stated that there was an urgent need to enhance Pak-US cooperation in the IT and telecom sectors.

Advertisement

He stated that over 70 connection projects totaling Rs 65 billion were currently under construction to ensure connectivity throughout the nation. Haque stated that the Personal Data Protection Bill and the Social Media Rules are business-friendly and that both bills will be sent to the appropriate forums for approval within three to four weeks.

Ambassador Blome of the United States stated that Pakistan was gaining a prominent position in the world of technology. Other officials that were present during the meeting include Member IT Syed Junaid Imam and DG International Coordination Syed Jawwad Ali.

Check out? Zong 4G partners with Pakistan’s first intranet-based app, GreenApp, to offer exclusive services to customers