An American IT Company -Afiniti expresses the interest for large scale investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The firm wants to establish a Tech City at a suitable site in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A foreign investor and head of American IT Company Afiniti, Zia Chishti called on Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and discussed the matters related to investment in the IT sector.

The participants of occasion were KP cabinet members including Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Akbar Ayub Khan, Kamran Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shakeel Qadir and other relevant officials. Showing his interest in investment in KP, Zia Chishti said that his company intended to establish a Tech City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

US Firm Wants to Establish Tech City in KP