The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is continuing its push for Google to sell its widely used web browser, Chrome. This development was reaffirmed in a court filing on Friday, highlighting the government’s ongoing antitrust concerns regarding Google’s dominance in the online search and browser market.

US Government Pressures Google to Sell Chrome in Ongoing Antitrust Case

The DOJ first proposed that Google divest Chrome last year under the administration of President Joe Biden. Despite the shift in political leadership, this stance has remained consistent under the second Trump administration. The DOJ believes that Google’s control over Chrome contributes to its overwhelming dominance in internet search, reinforcing its monopoly and stifling competition.

However, there has been a notable shift in the DOJ’s position regarding Google’s artificial intelligence (AI) investments. While the department initially suggested that Google should divest all of its AI-related holdings—including its significant investment in AI company Anthropic—this demand has now been softened. Instead of requiring divestment, the DOJ is now seeking prior notification from Google before it makes future AI investments. This shift indicates that while the government remains concerned about Google’s influence in AI, it is no longer pressing for immediate structural changes in this area.

DOJ’s Arguments Against Google’s Practices

The DOJ has accused Google of engaging in illegal practices that have resulted in an overwhelming economic advantage, effectively ensuring that it remains dominant in the market regardless of competition. In a filing signed by Omeed Assefi, the current acting attorney general for antitrust, the DOJ stated:

“Google’s illegal conduct has created an economic goliath, one that wreaks havoc over the marketplace to ensure that — no matter what occurs — Google always wins.”

As a result, the department is maintaining its core demands, which include the divestment of Chrome and a prohibition on search-related payments to distribution partners. These payments, often made to companies such as Apple and mobile device manufacturers, help Google secure its position as the default search engine on many platforms.

Legal Battles and Google’s Response

This proposal comes amid broader antitrust lawsuits filed by the DOJ and 38 state attorneys general. These legal actions led U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta to rule that Google had acted illegally to maintain its monopoly in online search. Google has strongly opposed this decision and intends to appeal the ruling. In response to the DOJ’s latest filing, Google has put forth an alternative proposal that it claims would provide its partners with more flexibility while still addressing regulatory concerns.

A spokesperson for Google criticized the DOJ’s approach, stating:

“The DOJ’s sweeping proposals continue to go miles beyond the Court’s decision and would harm America’s consumers, economy, and national security.”

Next Steps

Judge Mehta will hear arguments from both Google and the DOJ in April. The outcome of these hearings could significantly impact the future of Google’s business operations, particularly regarding its control over Chrome and its investment strategies in AI.

For now, the tech giant remains firm in its stance against the DOJ’s demands, setting the stage for a prolonged legal battle that could reshape the competitive landscape of the digital market.

