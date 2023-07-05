US Judge Restricts Biden Officials From Contacting Social Media Companies

According to the latest reports, US federal judge has recently blocked officials in the leadership of President Joe Biden from reaching social media companies about content moderation.

Biden Officials Restricted From Reaching to Social Media Companies

On Tuesday, in a court filing, Judge Terry Doughty issued the ultimatum in response to a lawsuit brought by Republican attorneys general in Louisiana and Missouri. They claim that the government went too far in its struggles to provoke social media platforms to address false information.

According to Judge Doughty, the government’s attempt to limit false claims related to elections and the COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly involves the most tremendous attack against freedom of speech in United States history. Let me tell you that the federal judge nominated by former President Donald Trump, Doughty had once issued a ruling back in January 2022. This attempt was made to block COVID-19 vaccination necessities for school teachers. Moreover, he also banned mandatory vaccination requirements for healthcare workers. However, that judgment was especially overruled by the US Supreme Court.

The point worth mentioning here is that the filing also includes multiple references to conventional talking points. Anyhow, let me tell you that the injunction has been lauded as a triumph for Republicans who debate that Biden used the COVID-19 pandemic to police speech in the name of battling “misinformation”. One Republican, Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri stated that the decision was a huge win for the First Amendment and a gust to censorship. He further blamed the Biden administration for creating “an extensive censorship enterprise” and “conspiring” with media firms.

Judge Doughty made some oddities to his injunction in this filing. For instance, the government could communicate with social media firms on issues of national security and criminal activity. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!

