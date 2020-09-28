A US judge has tentatively blocked a Trump administration order that was set to ban Apple and Alphabet’s Google from providing Chinese-owned social media app TikTok for download at 11:59 pm on Sunday. On Sunday, in Washington, a US District Judge Carl Nichols said in a brief order that he was issuing a preliminary injunction to stop the TikTok app store ban from taking effect.

US Judge Revokes Trump’s Executive Order on New TikTok Downloads

Nichols’ detailed written verdict is anticipated to be published as soon as Monday. The Commerce Department said in a statement it “will comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so.”

The side which supported the TikTok order and Trump’s executive order demanding TikTok owner ByteDance to divest its TikTok US operations in ninety days did not stipulate whether the government would appeal.

During a 90 minutes hearing on Sunday, the lawyer for TikTok, John E. Hall said the ban was “unprecedented” and “irrational”. Hall asked,

How does it make sense to impose this app store ban tonight when there are negotiations underway that might make it unnecessary? This is just punitive. This is just a blunt way to whack the company. … There is simply no urgency here.

In response, TikTok said it was happy with the injunction and stated,

It will also maintain our ongoing dialogue with the government to turn our proposal, which the president gave his preliminary approval to last week, into an agreement.

On September 20, ByteDance announced that it had struck an initial deal with Walmart and Oracle to take stakes in a new firm TikTok Global, that would manage US operations after Trump said he had given the deal his “blessing.”

