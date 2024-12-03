The US has imposed new export restrictions on China to limit its ability to produce advanced semiconductors, further straining the relationship between the two economic superpowers. These measures, announced on Monday, are part of Washington’s ongoing efforts to curb the transfer of sensitive technologies that could be used in advanced weaponry and artificial intelligence (AI). Beijing swiftly condemned the move, accusing the US of hindering normal trade and economic exchanges.

US Tightens Export Restrictions on Semiconductor Technology to China

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo emphasized the Biden administration’s commitment to addressing China’s military modernization through strategic export controls. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated that the new measures aim to safeguard American technology from being used by adversaries in ways that could undermine national security. “The United States will continue working with allies to protect our leading technologies and know-how,” Sullivan said, highlighting the importance of international cooperation in these efforts.

The latest restrictions target 140 companies, including Chinese chip firms such as Piotech and SiCarrier, and extend to companies in Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. These measures require additional permissions for these entities to access advanced US semiconductor technology. The US also introduced controls on two dozen types of chip-making equipment and three kinds of software tools crucial for developing semiconductors.

Beijing’s Response and Global Implications

China has vowed to defend its interests against what it calls an abuse of export control measures. A spokesperson for China’s commerce ministry accused the US of using such restrictions to hinder economic exchanges. These new measures have significant implications for companies like Naura Technology Group, a Chinese manufacturer of chip production equipment.

The move also affects Dutch company ASML, a leading producer of advanced chip-making equipment. ASML stated that while the restrictions might impact the export of its deep ultraviolet lithography (DUV) systems to certain Chinese facilities, its financial outlook remains unchanged. Existing regulations already restrict ASML, the sole producer of extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machines essential for manufacturing the most advanced chips, from selling EUV machines to China.

The Dutch government expressed alignment with US security concerns and announced that it is evaluating the new rules. This development underscores the increasing coordination among US allies to counter China’s semiconductor ambitions.

Broader Context of Semiconductor Restrictions

These restrictions are part of Washington’s “small yard, high fence” policy, which strategically focuses on critical technologies. The US aims to slow China’s progress in AI and its ability to develop an independent semiconductor ecosystem. The policy has drawn criticism from Chinese President Xi Jinping, who labelled it as an attempt to stifle China’s technological progress.

The announcement comes amid growing global awareness of AI’s transformative potential, fueled by innovations like ChatGPT. Calls for tighter controls over semiconductor supply chains have intensified as nations seek to secure strategic advantages in emerging technologies.

Thibault Denamiel, a fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, remarked that the new restrictions reinforce the trajectory of US policy rather than mark a dramatic escalation. With Donald Trump expected to return as president, experts also predict a more hawkish stance on China and even stricter measures in the near future.

The latest actions highlight the US’s determination to maintain its technological edge while raising questions about the long-term implications for global trade and innovation.

