US Uses AI to Revoke Foreign Students Visas – What’s The Full Story Behind

Rights advocates have raised serious concerns after reports surfaced about the US State Department using artificial intelligence (AI) to revoke visas of foreign students perceived as supporters of Palestinian Hamas fighters. Critics argue that this move threatens free speech rights and could lead to unjust targeting of individuals based on political opinions.

The First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution protects freedom of speech and assembly. However, organizations such as the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and pro-Palestinian advocacy groups have warned against using AI to assess complex political expressions. They argue that AI lacks the ability to understand the historical and geopolitical nuances of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A report by Axios revealed that the State Department’s AI-driven “Catch and Revoke” initiative involves scanning the social media accounts of thousands of student visa holders. This process reportedly also includes analyzing news reports of protests against Israel’s policies and legal complaints from Jewish students about alleged antisemitic activities involving foreign nationals.

First Visa Revocation and Government Response

Fox News reported that the State Department recently revoked a visa for a student accused of participating in what officials called “Hamas-supporting disruptions.” According to the report, this new AI-assisted policy revoked a visa for the first time.

Sarah McLaughlin, a researcher at FIRE, cautioned against relying on AI tools for such decisions, stating that they “cannot be relied on to parse the nuances of expression about complex and contested matters like the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

The American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee echoed these concerns. It also warns that the policy signals a significant erosion of constitutionally protected free speech and privacy rights.

The State Department is reportedly coordinating this effort with the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. However, when contacted for comment, the State Department did not directly address the reports. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on social media that the U.S. has “zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists” and emphasized that international students violating U.S. laws could face visa denial, revocation, or deportation.

Political Context and Trump Administration’s Stance

Former President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in January to combat antisemitism, has vowed to take strict actions against non-citizen college students and other foreign nationals involved in pro-Palestinian protests. He pledged to revoke visas and deport those deemed to be engaging in anti-Israel demonstrations.

Trump has also threatened to cut federal funding for educational institutions that allow protests he considers illegal. On Tuesday, he reiterated his hardline stance, stating that “agitators will be imprisoned or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or arrested.”

Escalating Conflict and Its Consequences

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has intensified since Hamas’ attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in 1,200 deaths and the taking of over 250 hostages, according to Israeli sources. In response, Israel launched a military operation in Gaza that has killed more than 48,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials. The offensive has led to mass displacement, a severe hunger crisis, and accusations of genocide and war crimes—claims that Israel has strongly denied.

Final Thoughts

The use of AI in visa decisions, especially in politically sensitive situations, has sparked major debates about privacy, due process, and free speech. Rights groups fear that such measures could set a precedent for broader surveillance and suppression of political expression. As the situation develops, legal challenges and public discourse will likely shape the future of AI-driven government policies.

