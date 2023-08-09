USB C Revolution: Saudi Arabia Mandates Universal Charging Ports for All E Devices by 2025

In a recent move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia introduced a new law to standardize USB C charging ports for all electronic devices. The government of KSA has given the deadline of January 1, 2025, to equip all e-devices with USB C ports. As per the government, the new legislation aims to enhance user experience, alleviate costs and e-waste, and also enable high-quality data transfers.

The decision to legislate the new law comes from the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization and the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission. The initial phase includes mobile phones and electronics like headphones, speakers, and routers.

In the subsequent stage from April 1, 2026, laptops and portable computers will be included. This move is projected to save consumers SAR 170 million (approximately $45 million) and decrease charger usage by over 2.2 million units each year, as per a source.

What are the key Advantages of USB C type for E-devices?

USB Type-C (USB-C) offers several key advantages for electronic devices:

Reversible Design:

USB-C connectors are reversible, meaning you can plug them in either way without worrying about orientation. This eliminates the frustration of trying to insert the connector correctly.

Versatility:

USB-C is a universal connector that can handle various types of data, including power, audio, video, and data transmission. This versatility simplifies device connectivity and reduces the need for multiple ports.

Higher Data Transfer Speeds:

USB-C supports higher data transfer speeds compared to previous USB standards. This allows for faster syncing and file transfers between devices.

Increased Power Delivery:

USB-C can deliver higher power levels, enabling fast charging for smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other devices. It can also power larger devices like monitors and even some laptops.

Compatibility:

USB-C ports can support various protocols, including USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort, and more. This compatibility makes it easier to connect devices and peripherals, regardless of their specific requirements.

