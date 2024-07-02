Use Cellular Network on your Non-PTA iPhones with IKOS – Right Approach?

Are you frustrated with the excessive PTA taxes on iPhones? Well, it’s obvious because you must pay around PKR 170k to register the latest iPhone 150 pro max with PTA. Therefore, people try to use illicit ways to bypass PTA registration. One such technique is to use a BLE (Bluetooth low energy) DSDS (Dual Standby Dual SIM device) device. IKOS is a BLE DSDS device that is easily available in Pakistan on multiple platforms. The IKOS operates by transmitting SIM signals to non-PTA phones through Bluetooth technology, utilizing its own IMEIs for SIM functionality. It is pertinent to mention here that the company also has a number of BLE devices in its portfolio including K7, K6, etc.

BLE devices present an effective way to bypass the PTA registration, therefore, they are illegal in Pakistan. However, it’s shocking to see that it’s easily available online and at physical stores, as you can see in the image given below. IKOS K7 is the company’s premium DSDS device that is available for around Rs 25k in Pakistan, which makes it a pretty cheap alternative to PTA registration.

Will PTA block the IKOS devices?

According to a credible source, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will soon crack down on these BLE devices, including IKOS. Therefore, you must keep in mind this possibility before purchasing the IKOS device. Different retailers are promoting these devices to boost their sales. However, it’s not in the interest of the country to evade taxes, so PTA’s stance of blocking these devices is the right approach.

How to use IKOS Devices?

First, insert your nano SIM cards into the device.

Then, install the Simplus app from the Google Play Store or App Store.

Now, connect your smartphone to the Simplus app via Bluetooth and configure it as per your preference to use a sim network on your non-PTA phone.

IKOS K7 Specs

Feature Specification SIM Card Slots 2x Nano SIMs Frequency MHz LTE FDD: B1/B3/B5/B8 LTE TDD: B38/B39/B40/B41 TD-SCDMA: B34/B39EVDO/CDMA: BCO<br>WCDMA: B1/B8 Networks GSM: 900/1800 MHz GSM GPRS EDGE<br>UMTS HSDPA WCDMA TD-SCDMA CDMA LTE Internet Speed LTE FDD: Max 150Mbps (DL) / Max 50Mbps (UL)<br>LTE TDD: Max 130Mbps (DL) / Max 30Mbps (UL) WiFi Specification 2.4G/5G, 802.11 a/b/g/n Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 (connected distance: 10-15 meters) Battery Capacity 3000 mAh Standby Time 7 to 15 days Conversation Time 18 to 24 hours (calls / SMS) Data Access Time 12 to 15 hours Size 103 × 66 × 14 mm (Credit card size) Weight 95 grams Languages English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Japanese, Vietnamese, Chinese, Korean, Turkish, Dutch, Persian (Iran)