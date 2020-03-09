Use VPN To Watch Your Favorite Netflix Shows

The purpose you’re prevented from viewing Game of Thrones ‘ final episode or downloading the hottest tracks is because website providers are using geo-blocking tactics to limit who can and can not access their content. Whatever you plan to use the VPN for, the underlying premise will always stay the same. That is the ability to change your laptop’s IP position, computer-even the whole router-to something completely different.

Fortunately, VPNs are common, easy-to-use cybersecurity tools that can turn your position to virtually anywhere in the world. Read on to find out how to get and use a changer for the VPN spot.

What is Geo-Spoofing?

Geo-spoofing hides the geographical location, as it seems. It’s better than ever for search engines to accurately determine the exact location with specialized APIs out there — the tech that helps 2 apps to connect. We steal cell tower details and other information-rich locations, then share it with the search engines, which then share it with the specific websites.

How to connect VPN

Your first move is to pick a provider that is VPN. Remember that most strong VPNs cost a minimal amount, either monthly or yearly.

Install VPN to your device, and activate it.

Select the country you want to use your VPN server.

When the VPN connects it will cover the Address of your device and it will seem as if you’re in the country of your choice.

Why would you want to change the location of my IP address?

Access to region-locked content is the most common reason for change of location. For example, some of the greatest Netflix US programs aren’t accessible to users of the subscription service in the rest to the world, although BBC iPlayer is also unavailable for American citizens.