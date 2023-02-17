Advertisement

Pakistan’s e-commerce industry is getting more profitable by attracting funding. The industry is seeing a surge in popularity as consumers increasingly turn to thrift shopping. With inflation on the rise, many Pakistanis are looking for affordable ways to dress fashionably. One Pakistani startup is taking advantage of this trend, targeting young people who cannot afford global brands. The used clothing startup, SwagKicks, now raises $ 1.2 million.

Used Clothing Pakistani Startup SwagKicks Raises $1.2 million

The startup founded in 2018. It offers pre-washed and pre-disinfected authentic secondhand lifestyle accessories. The startup is now expanding its reach and tapping into the global circular fashion business.

According to the co-founder and general partner at i2i Ventures, Misbah Naqvi, “The secondhand clothing market in Pakistan is large, but the supply side is very fragmented. The team at this Pakistani startup is able to operate at scale because of the elaborate back end they’ve built, including an in-house warehouse SaaS product that has tremendous potential.”

The startup aims to grow beyond Pakistan and reach a global audience, both in direct-to-consumer and B2B thrift and vintage fashion. According to Samaa, the startup has already served over 100,000 customers. There are around 25,000 items listed on their platform. The startup is aiming to make a significant impact on the e-commerce industry. The idea behind this startup is really fulfilling the need of those who can’t afford expensive clothes.

