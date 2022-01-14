Useful Tricks for Making Your Zoom Calls Smoother

Despite the pandemic, huge numbers of people continue to use Zoom. It is a successful video meeting and chatting tool, to work, educate, and socialize from home. Despite a history of privacy and security difficulties, the app now has end-to-end encryption besides other safeguards to keep your account and conversations safe from “Zoom bombing.” Zoom also includes some useful presentation tools as well as capabilities to help in the preparation of the future hybrid office.

Whether are a long-term user of Zoom or have only recently signed up, there are indeed several useful and interesting tips, techniques, and secret features. you can use these to improve your video chatting and create your video meetings a bit less strange — and ideally avoid Zoom weariness and anxiety.

Zoom Tips and Tricks

Here are some of these tricks and tips:

Add Pronouns and Profile Picture

One option to make Zoom more welcoming of transgender and gender nonbinary persons is to add appropriate pronouns to your username. You can use a temporary profile photo for each meeting you attend, or a permanent one for the whole of them.

Learn Useful Shortcuts

Zoom features a ton of useful keyboard shortcuts to assist you to explore the program on your desktop instead of using your mouse if you don’t enjoy poking around on your device.

Similar Backgrounds

By clicking Immersive View, your background will be the same as your co-workers with whom you are in a meeting. It gives the effect of a common room where all of you are sitting together.

Host Longer Meetings

Generally, on the free version, you get 40 minutes per session. To enjoy the continuity of the meeting, you should upgrade to the premium version. Now, you will launch longer meetings as well.

Turn on the Recording

Both free and premium services are available. Using them Zoom subscribers can use the desktop app to record each meeting to their PC or laptop. If you want it on phones, upgrade to a premium account.

