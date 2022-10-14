The next free game from the Epic Games Store will be Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition. Therefore, if you’ve somehow missed out on one of Bethesda’s finest works for so long, you’ll soon have another chance to add it to your collection.

You can download Fallout 3 beginning on October 20. As with all Epic freebies, you will essentially ‘purchase’ it for free, and it will remain in your library indefinitely, just like any game you might actually pay for. The promotion will run until October 27 and will feature Evoland Legendary Edition, a compilation of two independent homages to gaming’s past.

Users Can Download Fallout 3 for Free on 20th Oct

The Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition includes the open-world role-playing game and its five major downloadable content (DLC) additions, Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta. This is a fantastic incentive to revisit Fallout 3 if you missed it the first time around, or if you didn’t play it properly on a gaming PC, especially if you want to prepare for Starfield.

If you’re looking for free games you can play right now, the Epic Store now offers the independent survival horror game Darkwood and the classic Sega reboot ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove.

