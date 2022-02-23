Users can now Add Notes to Chrome Password Manager

Password manager holds great importance in the world of online security. Personal account security is one of the biggest need of this IT world and the topic to have safe accounts have always been under discussion. Google is one of the best search engines that makes it very easy for users to get started and its password manager is inbuilt in the Google Chrome app. So Google users always have the privilege to get a quick and rapid start. As this feature has stayed at the top in its importance, Google is now adding notes on the Chrome password manager.

The new feature of note is viewed in latest Chrome Canary release by u/Leopeva64. The note field is introduced to save useful information one wants to save about the password, security questions and other information that one can forget with the passage of time. With these notes added, one would be able to give context to the account.

Though the Notes functionality is now added by the Google to Chrome, it is not a new concept for others. These notes are already available on other password manager services like 1Password and LastPass. They already are offering notes on password managers.

How it works:

When we go to the settings to edit the password or to add a new password, there is an option of autofill. Here we have to add the password. Under username and password fields, this is the new field “Notes” that is added by Google. Here the user can add context which will be useful for them for later remembrance.

This feature of notes on password manager has been limited to the Canary release but there is hope that this feature will also appear in a stable release. Rumors are in the air that this note feature is tied with the Chrome 101 release and it will soon arrive in stable Channel. Let’s see how things will shape up in the coming future.

