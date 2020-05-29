If it comes to official statements and information, scheduling tweets and messages have proven quite helpful. Until now, users had to resort to third party apps like Tweetdeck to schedule their tweets. On the other hand, the company has ultimately announced that Twitter will now allow users to schedule tweets from its principal web app. The feature was initially announced in November 2019.

Users Can Now Schedule Tweets From the Twitter Web App

The brand new feature was, needless to say, announced through the official Twitter service account on the platform. The tweet stipulates that users will have the ability to save draft tweets from the web app. After writing a tweet, then they can see just a tiny calendar icon on the bottom row of icons from the compose window. Here, they’ll be able to choose the date and time for the particular tweet to go live.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

The tweet also explains the fact that drafts saved on the web application will only synchronize to other instances of the web app exclusively. This implies drafts written in Twitter’s mobile application will not sync to the web. The entire process of scheduling tweets is presented in the video posted on the Twitter Support account.

The social media giant has been working on building its platform secure and private for a while. This new feature was released in an attempt to restrict users from giving third-party apps access to their accounts.

Check out? Twitter to Label Tweets Spreading False Information Regarding Coronavirus