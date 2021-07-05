A beta version is an early version of an application or its update that is comprised of the major features but is not yet complete. As the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp gets new updates every now and then so it has various beta versions whenever any new update is underway. According to some users who were complaining on Twitter, there is a camera bug on the WhatsApp beta version for Android.

Users Report a camera bug in WhatsApp Beta Version for Android

A few users wrote on the Twitter account of WABetainfo after encountering the bug. They complained regarding zoomed-in camera issues on the WhatsApp beta version for Android, which WABetainfo later confirmed. Recently, WABetaInfo asked its followers about any problems they might be facing when downloading media and status updates from WhatsApp beta for Android on any version.

A number of users provided their precious feedback by elaborating on the issues they had been facing lately. One of the users asked the Twitter account for assistance related to a zoomed-in camera bug on WhatsApp beta version 2.21.14.6 and business beta version 2.21.14.5 while using the camera through the default app on Android.

Afterward, WABetaInfo confirmed that WhatsApp had indeed been encountering such camera issues for a number of versions now.

According to the tweet,

I confirm: WhatsApp beta for Android has this issue since several versions.

A wide number of users have reported the camera bug. They are expecting Whatsapp to resolve their issue as soon as possible.

Check out? SECP Now Offers WhatsApp Support Service for Answering Queries of the Citizens



