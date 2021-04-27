Users will be Able to Listen Music on Spotify within Facebook Mobile Apps

Spotify had promised an integrated audio player for Facebook Mobile Apps named boombox. After much wait, the company has made it official and is rolling it out for selected premium and free users. Users will be able to enjoy this most awaited player inside Facebook mobile apps with no charges.

With this new player, both Android and iOS users will be able to listen their favorite song on Spotify inside the Facebook App. Even if you are not a premium user, you can still enjoy this feature with ads. Previously, listening to songs on the Spotify app and using the Facebook app simultaneously was not possible.

Spotify integrates with Facebook Mobile Apps

Facebook is the most widely used platform, so by integrating Spotify in it, the music app will definitely witness a hike in users. No doubt, it is a big addition for users who are music lovers and want to use Facebook as well to stay connected with their friends, family, and loved ones.

The new music player is slowly rolling out to users throughout the globe so if you have received it, you will see a play button pop up on your screen after the Spotify link appears in your Facebook News Feed. If you have not received it, there is no need to worry as the company is launching it to more markets soon.

As everything comes with a price, Spotify has announced increased prices for its family subscription plans. Users will be granted one month grace period, before witnessing the hike in prices.

