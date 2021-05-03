Users will be able to Turn Off Video or Sound in Instagram Live Rooms

Sometimes small updates have big smiles associated with them. This time Instagram has come up with a small update to its app but users are really happy about it. Now Instagramers will be able to Turn Off video or sound in Instagram Live Rooms. The photo-sharing app has taken one feature from both Zoom and Clubhouse, so users will be able to turn off the sound like Zoom and switch off a video like Clubhouse.

Don’t want to show your Face? Now Turn off your Video in Instagram Live Rooms

For those who do not know about Instagram Live Rooms, these were launched in March helping people to communicate with a group of people, throwing away their Covid related stressful worries.

While telling about Live rooms, Instagram said:

“By giving people the option to mute their audio or turn off their video, hosts will have added flexibility for their Livestream experience, as the added functionality could help decrease pressure to look or sound a certain way while broadcasting live. This feature gives creators a “quick, low-lift way to connect with their community and audience and have a real back-and-forth conversation.”

No doubt, Instagram is always vigilant about its users and how its features will pose any mental health issue to them. The company always try to launch such feature to provide relief to its user base. While this feature is applaudable, it should also be noted here that Instagram is not the first one that has come up with such an idea. Previously Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app, came up with this feature that allows you to jump in and out of chats on a variety of topics without video.

Contrary, Facebook is also working on a Live audio feature for its messenger room and might be launching it soon.

