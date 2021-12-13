With the passage of time, the search engine giant Google has been constantly upgrading and improving the Chrome browser. The recent Google Chrome updates support our argument. With every new version, Google Chrome gets an array of new features, along with some back-end improvements, which the users mostly can’t see. When the Chrome 85 was launched, Google rolled out a new feature that was designed specifically for performance improvements. But now the company has decided to share some more details regarding the status of its implementation.

Users will Feel a Significant Improvement in Chrome Browser Experience, Claims Google

In a recent blog post on Chrome development, the company announced that the latest Google Chrome is now 25% faster than its predecessors. Furthermore, the company also said that the new versions of Chrome browser have a feature that optimizes system resources so that windows that can be seen by the users have a greater emphasis on processing tasks and utilizing resources like the processor and RAM.

Through the new updates, the company has been able to remove windows in the background that are not visible and unnecessarily waste your resources. In addition to that, the update also enhances the performance of what the user is actually checking at that particular time.

Google has provided a guarantee that this system leads not only to better performance but it also leads to fewer browser crashes, much swifter loading of content, and even less than 3.1% of graphics memory consumption. All of these modifications have obviously been scrutinized over a long period of time. However, they are now indicated as a way to demonstrate the improvement made in the Chrome browser.

