Users will Soon be Able to collaborate over Google Meet from Docs, Slides, and Sheets

In a short period of just two to three years, Google Meet has become one of the most widely used video conferencing apps. This was expected since with the origin of Covid-19, Google put its 100 % effort to make this platform easily accessible and reliable. Not only its App was introduced after the desktop version, but Gmail now also includes the Meet component itself so users can easily shift between the two. Now after realizing its importance and increasing popularity, Meet is about to get the support of a trio of Google Workspace apps — Docs, Sheets, and Slides. It means now Users would be able to collaborate over Google Meet with the support of these workspace apps.

This will definitely enhance productivity and people would be able to easily collaborate on documents. With this new announcement, Google meet will get a new place in these three Google tools. It means that from now on when we will be writing a document, making some presentation, or entering data in a spreadsheet, one can abruptly call other users without putting off focus from them. It also means that if an employee is having a difficulty in doing some task, he can call on Google Meet with these tools open to get guidance.

How to collaborate over Google Meet with Google Workspace Apps?

The basic goal behind this new integration is to make the collaboration easier on documents with multiple users. The call UI and controls are placed in a sidebar at the right of your document, and an option is introduced to easily share your content with everyone on the call.

Those who want to enjoy this feature will have to wait for some time since Google has revealed that the support for this feature will be coming in the next few weeks. So let’s wait and watch.

