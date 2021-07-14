Recently, the search engine giant Google has announced that users won’t be able to enjoy free unlimited group calls on its G-suite video calling app, Meet. The users who have been using Google Meet to carry out unlimited group calls will now be able to make group calls for only one hour. Therefore, if anyone wishes to enjoy the 24 hour-limit for group calls on Meet, they will be required to get the Google Workspace Essentials plan. The plan starts at $8 (PKR 600) a month.

Users won’t be able to Enjoy Free Unlimited Group calls on Meet Anymore: Google

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Google made its meet service free for everyone. At that time, Google also announced that it would not put a limit on group video calls on Meet, and users will be able to enjoy group calls (with over 3 participants) for up to 1 day until September 2020. Later, Google even extended the time frame and said that the free service on Meet will be available till June 2021. But now the company has announced to charge video calls that exceed 60 minutes time period.

It will be vital to mention that other video calling platforms like Zoom offer unlimited group calls for a monthly subscription fee. Though Google Meet also falls in the same category, the platform began to offer the group call service for free last year with a primary motive of connecting people with each other amidst the lockdown imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another important thing that must be mentioned is that 1-on-1 video calls on Meet will still be free for users. So, if you initiate a one-on-one call on the service you will be able to enjoy up to 24 hours of video time with ease.

