USF UNLEASHES RS 13.05 BILLION DIGITAL INVESTMENT TO CONNECT 5.5 MILLION RURAL CITIZENS

The Universal Service Fund (USF) is poised to achieve another monumental milestone toward the Prime Minister’s vision of Digital Pakistan with the approval of nine new Telecom projects valued at Rs. 13.05 Billion. These projects are set to provide high-speed internet and voice services to 5.55 million unserved and underserved residents across 178 Towns/UCs and 753 mauzas of 11 districts across the country, significantly empowering the rural population to participate in the digital economy & connect with Digital World.

APPROVED PROJECTS:

• Next Generation – Broadband Services for Sustainable Development (NGBSD):

Six projects will deliver high-speed broadband and voice services to 1,267,225 population of 753 Mauzas across seven districts.

• Optical Fiber Network (OFC) Expansion:

Three projects will lay 1,428 kilometers of Optical Fiber Cable across 178 Town/Union Councils in four districts and enable connectivity to 4,292,639 population.

The new projects received formal approval during the 101st meeting of the USF Board of Directors, chaired by the Chairman USF Board and Secretary IT & Telecommunication, Zarrar Hasham Khan.

The meeting was attended by, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, Member Telecom Jahanzeb Rahim, Independent Board Members, Muhammad Yousuf and Ms. Ayla Majid, Chief Executive Officer USF Ch. Mudassar Naveed, and other senior officials.

The USF Board awarded the projects to various service providers following a rigorous and transparent process, selecting the lowest compliant bidders.

Chairman USF Board, Zarrar Hasham Khan, underscored the urgent imperative need to enhance the fiberization of mobile towers and Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) nationwide, proactively encouraging USF to spearhead this crucial effort within its mandated areas.

He emphasized the government’s commitment:

“In line with the vision of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and Federal Minister IT & Telecommunication Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, we are fully committed to providing superior quality connectivity to the rural population, thereby definitively bridging the digital divide between urban and rural communities.”

He lauded USF’s instrumental role in empowering rural communities, asserting that connectivity is the key driver for digital growth and the IT sector. He specifically noted the fund’s vital support for the IT Industry, freelancers, and essential Health and Education services. To date, he stated that approximately 39.4 million of the rural population have been served or enabled with broadband, voice, and fixed-line services through USF’s projects.

DETAILS OF THE PROJECTS:

The CEO USF, Ch. Mudassar Naveed, in his presentation to the Board members, outlined the highlights of the new projects, provided a comprehensive briefing on the transparent bidding process, and detailed the expected positive impact in the designated areas.

The resulting portfolio, which totals over Rs. 13.05 Billion, is geographically widespread across the country:

NEXT GENERATION BROADBAND SERVICES (NGBSD) PROJECTS:

• In Umar Kot District (Sindh), a project valued at Rs. 914.6 million will provide high-speed broadband and voice services to 243,695 residents across 142 Mauzas.

• In Gujranwala & Mandi Bahuddin District (Punjab), a project worth Rs. 737.3 million will extend services to 234,573 residents across 160 Mauzas.

• Kohat District (KPK) will see a project valued at Rs. 359.3 million, covering 41,404 residents across 24 Mauzas.

• A major investment of Rs. 2.94 billion has been allocated to Khuzdar District (Baluchistan), where broadband services will reach 75,637 residents across 144 Mauzas.

• Muzaffargarh District (Punjab) will benefit from Rs. 1.50 billion project, connecting 498,927 residents across 138 Mauzas.

Finally, Mansehra District (KPK) will receive a project valued at Rs. 1.36 billion, enabling services for 172,989 residents across 145 Mauzas.

OPTICAL FIBER NETWORK (OFC) PROJECTS:

• Sialkot District (Punjab) will see the laying of 488 km of OFC through a project worth Rs. 1.64 billion, benefitting 2.29 million people across 75 Town/Union Councils.

• Narowal District (Punjab) has been approved for an OFC project worth Rs. 1.51 billion, covering 447 km of OFC and enabling connectivity for 1.14 million residents across 66 Town/Union Councils.

• The Quetta-Ziarat Project (Baluchistan), will see the laying of 493 km of OFC valued at Rs. 2.06 billion, will enable high-speed connectivity for 858,783 residents across 37 Town/Union Councils.

