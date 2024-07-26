Uzma Bokhari Seeks Justice Over Fake Video

Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bokhari has filed a petition in Lahore High Court seeking legal action against those responsible for spreading a fake video of her on social media. She claims the video has been edited and her face has been superimposed on another woman’s body.

Uzma Bokhari has accused a woman named Falak Javed of being behind a malicious campaign against her. She also alleged that Javed was involved in anti-national activities but did not provide specific details.

In her petition, Bokhari has requested that the court place Falak Javed on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent her from leaving the country. She has also sought an immediate investigation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) into the matter.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice, Aalia Neelam, has expressed sympathy for Bokhari’s ordeal and directed her to approach the FIA directly with all the evidence she has. The court has also ordered the removal of the fake video from social media platforms.

Bokhari has taken to social media to express her frustration over the incident, questioning the justice system’s response to such cases. She has vowed to fight for justice and has pledged to handle the case herself in court.

The case has sparked a public debate about the misuse of social media and the need for stricter laws to protect individuals from online harassment and defamation.