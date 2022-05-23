The survival-based horror games have become very popular in recent times. We can take the example of Evil Dead: The game and the newly released V Rising. Owing to its whopping sales so far, Evil Dead: The Game has undoubtedly met players’ expectations. However, currently, in the limelight, the Stunlock Studios’ recently released V Rising has made a strong impression, with a considerably large number of sales in a short period of time.

V Rising Tops the Vampire Survival Game Genre with Over 500,000 Sales

The vampire survival game by Stunlock Studios was published last week and has already sold more than 500,000 copies on Steam in just three days. Although the game is currently in Early Access, and there have been a few glitches, Stunlock has promised to fix them and improve the game before its 1.0 release.

V Rising’s sales are only part of the surprise. Looking at the game’s statistics, it now ranks among the top titles on the platform in terms of concurrent players, with over 109,000 players. Elden Ring and Dead by Daylight are now in second and third place, respectively.

If you’re unfamiliar with V Rising, it’s an open-world survival game in which you must construct an empire as a recently awakened vampire. You’ll feed on blood to develop new abilities, hide from the searing sun, and fight in real-time PvE and PvP warfare set in a dark fantasy realm as you strive to become the next Dracula.