New Vehicle Registration Fees and Charges in Islamabad
Vehicle registration in Pakistan is a process where the government officially records details about a vehicle, like its make, model, engine number, and owner’s information. This registration process involves paperwork and fees. These fees help maintain roads, ensure vehicles follow the rules, and bring in funds for the government to improve transportation and keep roads safe. It’s a way to ensure everyone contributes to keeping the city’s roads in good shape and following the laws. The exact fees can vary based on the type and size of the vehicle. In this article, we have discussed the registration fees for a new vehicle in Islamabad.
New Vehicle Registration Fees and Charges in Islamabad
The fees for registering a new vehicle in Islamabad include charges for registration, token tax, number plate issuance, and other administrative costs. You can estimate the fee through the following formula:
- Registration fee + Advance Tax + Token Tax + Income Tax ( + Professional Tax for Commercial Vehicle).
All the taxes and charges are given below. You can sum up all the taxes mentioned above in the formula and that will be the total fee that you will have to pay.
Registration Fee for New Cars
|S #
|Vehicle Category
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Value of vehicle
|1
|Private / Government
|999 & Below
|01 %
|2
|Private / Government
|From 1000 to 1999
|02%
|3
|Private / Government
|2000 cc and Above
|04%
|4
|Commercial
|999 cc and Below
|01%
|5
|Commercial
|1000 cc and Above
|02%
Capital Value Tax:
This tax is implemented on New and Transfer of ownership registration and exempted after 05 financial years.
|S #
|Vehicle Category
|CC / KWH
|Value of vehicle
|1
|ENGINE BASED
|GREATER THAN 1300 CC
|01 %
|2
|ELECTRIC VEHICLE
|GREATER THAN 50 KWH
|01%
Advance Fee for New Cars: (Apply on Private and Commercial Vehicles):
|S No.
|Engine Capacity
|Filer (In Rs.)
|Non-Filer (In Rs.)
|1
|Upto 850 cc
|7,500
|15,000
|2
|From 851 cc to 1000 cc
|15,000
|30,000
|3
|From 1001 cc to 1300 cc
|25,000
|50,000
|4
|From 1301 cc to 1600 cc
|50,000
|100,000
|5
|From 1601 cc to 1800 cc
|75,000
|150,000
|6
|From 1801 cc to 2000 cc
|100,000
|200,000
|7
|From 2001 cc to 2500 cc
|150,000
|300,000
|8
|From 2501 cc to 3000 cc
|200,000
|400,000
|9
|Above 3000 cc
|250,000
|500,000
Schedule For Advance Tax – Pre-Registration
|S #
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Filer (In Rs.)
|Non-Filer (In Rs.)
|1
|Upto 1000
|100,000
|300,000
|2
|From 1001 to 2000
|200,000
|600,000
|3
|Above 2000
|400,000
|1,200,000
Schedule For Advance Tax – On Transfer (w.e.f : 01-07-2019):
|S #
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Filer (In Rs.)
|Non-Filer (In Rs.)
|1
|Upto 850
|NIL
|NIL
|2
|From 851 to 1000
|5,000
|15,000
|3
|From 1001 to 1300
|75,00
|22,500
|4
|From 1301 to 1600
|125,00
|37,500
|5
|From 1601 to 1800
|18,750
|56,250
|6
|From 1801 to 2000
|25,000
|75,000
|7
|From 2001 to 2500
|37,500
|112,500
|8
|From 2501 cc to 3000 cc
|50,000
|150,000
|9
|Above 3001
|62,500
|187,500
Token Fee for New Cars (Annual):
|S#
|Vehicle Categories
|Engine Capacity
|Amount
|1
|Private / Government
|Upto 1000
|10,000 (Lifetime)
|2
|From 1001 to 1300
|1,500
|3
|From 1301 to 1500
|4,000
|4
|From 1501 to 2000
|5,000
|5
|From 2001 to 2500
|8,000
|6
|From 2501 & Above
|12,000
Token Fee for Commercial Vehicles:
|S#
|Vehicle Categories
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Amount (in Rs)
|1
|Motor CAB Having Upto 6 Seats
|Upto 1000
|600
|2
|From 1001 & Above
|1,000
|3
|Public Service Vehicles
|From 8 Seats to 12 Seats
|200 Per Seat
|4
|From 13 Seats to 14 Seats
|250 Per Seat
|5
|From 15 Seats to 16 Seats
|300 Per Seat
|6
|From 17 Seats to 41 Seats
|300 Per Seat
|7
|From 42 Seats to 51 Seats
|400 Per Seat
|8
|From 52 & Above
|500 Per Seat
|9
|Loading Vehicles / Goods Vehicles
|Laden weight not exceeding 1250 kg
|500
|10
|Laden weight exceeding 1250 kg but not exceeding 2030 kg
|800
|11
|Laden weight exceeding 2030 kg but not exceeding 4060 kg
|2,000
|12
|Laden weight exceeding 4060 kg but not exceeding 6090 kg
|3,000
|13
|Laden weight exceeding 6090 kg but not exceeding 8120 kg
|3,500
|14
|Laden weight exceeding 8120 kg
|4,000
Income Tax For New Cars (Annual)
|S #
|Vehicle Catagory
|Engine Capacity (cc)/Seats
|Filer (in Rs.)
|Non-Filer (in Rs.)
|1
|Private
|Upto 850
|10,000
|20,000
|1
|Private
|From 851 to 1000
|10,000
|20,000
|2
|Private
|From 1001 to 1199
|1,500
|3,000
|3
|Private
|From 1200 to 1299
|1,750
|3,500
|4
|Private
|From 1300 to 1499
|2,500
|5,000
|5
|Private
|From 1500 to 1599
|3,750
|7,000
|6
|Private
|From 1600 to 1999
|4,500
|9,000
|6
|Private
|From 2000 & Above
|10,000
|20,000
|7
|Commercial (Loading)
|Pickup/Mini Truck/Truck
|Rs. 2.50 per Kg
|Rs. 5.00 per Kg
|Non-AC
|AC
|Filer – Nonfiler
|Filer – Nonfiler
|8
|Commercial (Pessenger)
|4 – 9 Seats
|500 – 1,000
|1,000 – 2,000
|9
|Commercial (Pessenger)
|10 – 19 Seats
|1,500 – 3,000
|2,000 – 4,000
|10
|Commercial (Pessenger)
|20 & Above Seats
|2,500 – 5,000
|4,000 – 8,000
Transfer of Ownership Fee:
|S #
|Vehicle Category
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Amount (In Rs.)
|1
|Private / Commercial
|Upto 1000
|1,200
|2
|Private / Commercial
|From 1001 to 1800
|2,000
|3
|Private / Commercial
|Above 1801
|3,000
HPA Fee:
|S #
|Vehicle Category
|Engine Capacity (cc)
|Amount (In Rs.)
|1
|Private / Commercial
|Upto 1000
|1,200
|2
|Private / Commercial
|From 1001 to 1800
|2,000
|3
|Private / Commercial
|Above 1801
|3,000
Professional Tax:
|S #
|Vehicle Category
|Amount (in Rs.)
|1
|Lifetime Vehicle
|1000 (one Time)
|2
|Private Vehicle
|100 / annum
|3
|Commercial Vehicle
|100 / annum
Special Number Plate Fee:
|S #
|REGISTRATION NUMBERS
|Amount (in Rs.)
|PRIVATE VEHICLES
|1
|1
|400,000
|2
|7, 111, 777, 786
|200,000
|3
|555, 999
|150,000
|4
|222, 333, 444, 666, 888
|120,000
|5
|6, 9, 100, 512
|100,000
|6
|11, 77, 99
|80,000
|7
|2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 14, 101, 123, 313, 500
|60,000
|8
|22, 50, 300, 700, 900
|50,000
|9
|10, 55, 110
|40,000
|10
|505, 707, 909
|30,000
|11
|12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 40, 45, 51, 60, 70, 72, 75, 80, 86, 90, 92, 95, 143, 303, 511, 514, 572, 911
|25,000
|12
|33, 44, 66, 88, 200, 202, 303, 400, 404, 600, 606, 800, 808,
|20,000
|13
|381, 912, 914, 972
|10,000
|14
|Remaining Two Digits Numbers
|3,000
|GOVERNMENT VEHICLES
|15
|Government vehicles are exempted from the special Registration Number Fee.
|NIL
Duplicate Certificate Fee:
|S #
|Engine Capacity
|Amount (in Rs.)
|1
|Upto 1000
|1,000
|2
|From 1001 To 2000
|2,000
|3
|From 2001 & Above
|3,000
Late Registration Fee:
The period of the late registration fee starts from the invoice date/Bill of Entry date/Auction date.
|S #
|Time Period
|Amount (in Rs.)
|1
|More than 60 days & equal to or less than 180 days
|3,000
|2
|More than 180 days & equal to or less than one year (365 days)
|6,000
|3
|More than one year (365 days)
|10,000 per year
Biometric Late Penalty:
|S #
|Time Period From Expiry Date
|Amount (in Rs.)/Month
|1
|From Expiry Date To Six Months
|2000/mon
|2
|From Seventh Month To One Year
|4000/mon
|3
|After One Year
|8000/mon
Other Charges:
- Change of Title Fee: Rs. 400/-
- Resident Proof Fee: Rs. 100/-
- Smart Card Fee: Rs. 1,475/-
You can also calculate the registration fee for your vehicle in Islamabad. For this click here
Check Also: How to Register Your New Car in Islamabad – A Step-by-Step Guide
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore Now