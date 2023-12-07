Vehicle registration in Pakistan is a process where the government officially records details about a vehicle, like its make, model, engine number, and owner’s information. This registration process involves paperwork and fees. These fees help maintain roads, ensure vehicles follow the rules, and bring in funds for the government to improve transportation and keep roads safe. It’s a way to ensure everyone contributes to keeping the city’s roads in good shape and following the laws. The exact fees can vary based on the type and size of the vehicle. In this article, we have discussed the registration fees for a new vehicle in Islamabad.

New Vehicle Registration Fees and Charges in Islamabad

The fees for registering a new vehicle in Islamabad include charges for registration, token tax, number plate issuance, and other administrative costs. You can estimate the fee through the following formula:

Registration fee + Advance Tax + Token Tax + Income Tax ( + Professional Tax for Commercial Vehicle).

All the taxes and charges are given below. You can sum up all the taxes mentioned above in the formula and that will be the total fee that you will have to pay.

Registration Fee for New Cars

S # Vehicle Category Engine Capacity (cc) Value of vehicle 1 Private / Government 999 & Below 01 % 2 Private / Government From 1000 to 1999 02% 3 Private / Government 2000 cc and Above 04% 4 Commercial 999 cc and Below 01% 5 Commercial 1000 cc and Above 02%

Capital Value Tax:

This tax is implemented on New and Transfer of ownership registration and exempted after 05 financial years.

S # Vehicle Category CC / KWH Value of vehicle 1 ENGINE BASED GREATER THAN 1300 CC 01 % 2 ELECTRIC VEHICLE GREATER THAN 50 KWH 01%

Advance Fee for New Cars: (Apply on Private and Commercial Vehicles):

S No. Engine Capacity Filer (In Rs.) Non-Filer (In Rs.) 1 Upto 850 cc 7,500 15,000 2 From 851 cc to 1000 cc 15,000 30,000 3 From 1001 cc to 1300 cc 25,000 50,000 4 From 1301 cc to 1600 cc 50,000 100,000 5 From 1601 cc to 1800 cc 75,000 150,000 6 From 1801 cc to 2000 cc 100,000 200,000 7 From 2001 cc to 2500 cc 150,000 300,000 8 From 2501 cc to 3000 cc 200,000 400,000 9 Above 3000 cc 250,000 500,000

Schedule For Advance Tax – Pre-Registration

S # Engine Capacity (cc) Filer (In Rs.) Non-Filer (In Rs.) 1 Upto 1000 100,000 300,000 2 From 1001 to 2000 200,000 600,000 3 Above 2000 400,000 1,200,000

Schedule For Advance Tax – On Transfer (w.e.f : 01-07-2019):

S # Engine Capacity (cc) Filer (In Rs.) Non-Filer (In Rs.) 1 Upto 850 NIL NIL 2 From 851 to 1000 5,000 15,000 3 From 1001 to 1300 75,00 22,500 4 From 1301 to 1600 125,00 37,500 5 From 1601 to 1800 18,750 56,250 6 From 1801 to 2000 25,000 75,000 7 From 2001 to 2500 37,500 112,500 8 From 2501 cc to 3000 cc 50,000 150,000 9 Above 3001 62,500 187,500

Token Fee for New Cars (Annual):

S# Vehicle Categories Engine Capacity Amount 1 Private / Government Upto 1000 10,000 (Lifetime) 2 From 1001 to 1300 1,500 3 From 1301 to 1500 4,000 4 From 1501 to 2000 5,000 5 From 2001 to 2500 8,000 6 From 2501 & Above 12,000

Token Fee for Commercial Vehicles:

S# Vehicle Categories Engine Capacity (cc) Amount (in Rs) 1 Motor CAB Having Upto 6 Seats Upto 1000 600 2 From 1001 & Above 1,000 3 Public Service Vehicles From 8 Seats to 12 Seats 200 Per Seat 4 From 13 Seats to 14 Seats 250 Per Seat 5 From 15 Seats to 16 Seats 300 Per Seat 6 From 17 Seats to 41 Seats 300 Per Seat 7 From 42 Seats to 51 Seats 400 Per Seat 8 From 52 & Above 500 Per Seat 9 Loading Vehicles / Goods Vehicles Laden weight not exceeding 1250 kg 500 10 Laden weight exceeding 1250 kg but not exceeding 2030 kg 800 11 Laden weight exceeding 2030 kg but not exceeding 4060 kg 2,000 12 Laden weight exceeding 4060 kg but not exceeding 6090 kg 3,000 13 Laden weight exceeding 6090 kg but not exceeding 8120 kg 3,500 14 Laden weight exceeding 8120 kg 4,000

Income Tax For New Cars (Annual)

S # Vehicle Catagory Engine Capacity (cc)/Seats Filer (in Rs.) Non-Filer (in Rs.) 1 Private Upto 850 10,000 20,000 1 Private From 851 to 1000 10,000 20,000 2 Private From 1001 to 1199 1,500 3,000 3 Private From 1200 to 1299 1,750 3,500 4 Private From 1300 to 1499 2,500 5,000 5 Private From 1500 to 1599 3,750 7,000 6 Private From 1600 to 1999 4,500 9,000 6 Private From 2000 & Above 10,000 20,000 7 Commercial (Loading) Pickup/Mini Truck/Truck Rs. 2.50 per Kg Rs. 5.00 per Kg Non-AC AC Filer – Nonfiler Filer – Nonfiler 8 Commercial (Pessenger) 4 – 9 Seats 500 – 1,000 1,000 – 2,000 9 Commercial (Pessenger) 10 – 19 Seats 1,500 – 3,000 2,000 – 4,000 10 Commercial (Pessenger) 20 & Above Seats 2,500 – 5,000 4,000 – 8,000

Transfer of Ownership Fee:

S # Vehicle Category Engine Capacity (cc) Amount (In Rs.) 1 Private / Commercial Upto 1000 1,200 2 Private / Commercial From 1001 to 1800 2,000 3 Private / Commercial Above 1801 3,000

HPA Fee:

S # Vehicle Category Engine Capacity (cc) Amount (In Rs.) 1 Private / Commercial Upto 1000 1,200 2 Private / Commercial From 1001 to 1800 2,000 3 Private / Commercial Above 1801 3,000

Professional Tax:

S # Vehicle Category Amount (in Rs.) 1 Lifetime Vehicle 1000 (one Time) 2 Private Vehicle 100 / annum 3 Commercial Vehicle 100 / annum

Special Number Plate Fee:

S # REGISTRATION NUMBERS Amount (in Rs.) PRIVATE VEHICLES 1 1 400,000 2 7, 111, 777, 786 200,000 3 555, 999 150,000 4 222, 333, 444, 666, 888 120,000 5 6, 9, 100, 512 100,000 6 11, 77, 99 80,000 7 2, 3, 4, 5, 8, 14, 101, 123, 313, 500 60,000 8 22, 50, 300, 700, 900 50,000 9 10, 55, 110 40,000 10 505, 707, 909 30,000 11 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 25, 26, 27, 29, 30, 40, 45, 51, 60, 70, 72, 75, 80, 86, 90, 92, 95, 143, 303, 511, 514, 572, 911 25,000 12 33, 44, 66, 88, 200, 202, 303, 400, 404, 600, 606, 800, 808, 20,000 13 381, 912, 914, 972 10,000 14 Remaining Two Digits Numbers 3,000 GOVERNMENT VEHICLES 15 Government vehicles are exempted from the special Registration Number Fee. NIL

Duplicate Certificate Fee:

S # Engine Capacity Amount (in Rs.) 1 Upto 1000 1,000 2 From 1001 To 2000 2,000 3 From 2001 & Above 3,000

Late Registration Fee:

The period of the late registration fee starts from the invoice date/Bill of Entry date/Auction date.

S # Time Period Amount (in Rs.) 1 More than 60 days & equal to or less than 180 days 3,000 2 More than 180 days & equal to or less than one year (365 days) 6,000 3 More than one year (365 days) 10,000 per year

Biometric Late Penalty:

S # Time Period From Expiry Date Amount (in Rs.)/Month 1 From Expiry Date To Six Months 2000/mon 2 From Seventh Month To One Year 4000/mon 3 After One Year 8000/mon

Other Charges:

Change of Title Fee: Rs. 400/-

Resident Proof Fee: Rs. 100/-

Smart Card Fee: Rs. 1,475/-

