Verifying your vehicle in Sindh is a straightforward process that involves visiting the designated verification centres or using online platforms provided by the Excise and Taxation Department. The vehicle verification process is crucial for confirming your vehicle’s legal status, ensuring it’s not stolen, and maintaining compliance with Sindh’s vehicle regulations. This verification process involves checking the vehicle’s registration, chassis, and engine numbers against the official records to guarantee compliance with regulations.

People can enter the vehicle’s registration number through the online platform to obtain its details and validate its authenticity. Alternatively, visiting the department’s office allows for physical verification, where officials cross-reference the vehicle’s details with the official records. In this article, we have covered two ways to verify your cars in Sindh. These ways are;

Online Vehicle Verification Through official website

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Sindh Tax and Excise Department

Also Check: How to Verify Your Vehicles Online in Islamabad

Vehicle Verification in Sindh – A Step-by-Step Guide for Car Owners

Online Vehicle Verification in Sindh

The process of verifying your vehicle in Sindh online is quite easy. You have to visit the official website of excise and taxation. There are two ways to verify your vehicles in Sindh online. You can verify your vehicle either by entering the registration number of your vehicle or you can also check the vehicle verification by entering your CNIC. Let’s discuss both methods.

Vehicle Verification in Sindh Through Registration Number:

The online Sindh vehicle verification system only requires users to enter their car or bike’s registration number. Here is the two-step process for online vehicle verification in Sindh.

Visit the official website of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. Here select Online Vehicle Verification:

You will get a screen like this. Depending on the type of vehicle, either choose ‘Four Wheelers’ or ‘Two Wheelers’

Enter the vehicle’s registration number to verify its ownership and click on the ‘Search’ button.

Vehicle Verification in Sindh Through CNIC of Owner:

If you want to check the vehicle verification in Sindh through the CNIC number of the owner, you have to follow these steps.

Visit the official website of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department. Here select Online Vehicle Verification by CNIC:

You will get a screen like this. Depending on the type of vehicle, either choose ‘Four Wheelers’ or ‘Two Wheelers’

Enter the CNIC of the owner to verify its ownership and click on the ‘Search’ button.

In both cases, you will get the following details,

Registration No

Make

Registration Date

Tax Payment

Engine No

Safe Custody

Body Type

Owner Name

Model Year

CPLC Status

Seating Capacity

Class of Vehicle

Horse Power

Remarks

Vehicle Verification By Visiting The Sindh Tax and Excise Department

To check vehicle ownership in Sindh, you can visit the department’s head office in Karachi along with the documents required for vehicle verification during office hours. Make sure to take all the original documents of your car or motorcycle along with its original license plate number.

An Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department officer will then help you with the car registration check-in in Sindh.

Documents Required for Vehicle Verification:

Here is a list of documents you need to present to verify vehicle ownership in Sindh.

Vehicle Registration Book

License Plate Number

Original Return File

Original Sale Invoice

Sale Receipt

Delivery Letter

Token Tax Record

There are two branches of the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department that you can visit for vehicle verification in Karachi.

Secretariat Branch

Address: Tughlaq House, Sindh Secretariat, Karachi

Phone Number: 021-99231410

Office Hours: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Nazimabad Branch

Address: Service Lane, Altaf Ali Barelvi Road, Karachi

Phone Number: 021-99231410

Office Hours: 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Those living in cities other than Karachi can check their vehicle ownership by visiting the below-mentioned offices of the Sindh Excise and Taxation Department.

Hyderabad Branch

Address: G.O.R Colony Road, Bengali Colony, Hyderabad

Phone Number: 0300-5263606

Larkana Branch

Address: Larkana Main Road

Phone Number: 074-9410408

Khairpur Branch

Address: Mirwah Canal Road 2, Khairpur

Check Also: How to Pay Car Token Tax Online in Pakistan