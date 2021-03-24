A leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, VEON, announced that it has successfully concluded the acquisition of the 15% minority stake in PMCL, the operating company of Pakistan’s leading mobile operator, Jazz, from the Dhabi Group for USD 273 million.

VEON Acquires Dhabi Group Stake in Jazz for $273m

This transaction follows the Dhabi Group’s exercise of its put option announced on 28 September 2020 and gives VEON 100% ownership of PMCL. This simplifies and streamlines the Group’s governance over its Pakistani assets and enables VEON to capture the full value of this growing business, including future dividends paid by PMCL.

Sergi Herrero, VEON’s co-CEO, said:

“We are excited to conclude this transaction and take full ownership of our business in Pakistan. Jazz has an abundance of growth opportunities as its customers embrace our market-leading 4G and digital services. We look forward to supporting the team at Jazz as they continue to develop these opportunities further. I would also like to thank the Dhabi Group, which has been a strong partner to VEON in Pakistan.”

VEON is a multinational telecommunication services company. It operates services mainly in Asia, Africa and Europe. It is the ninth largest mobile network operator in the world with around 214 million customers.

Source: VEON