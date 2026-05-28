Veon CEO lauds Mobilink Bank’s 35% green energy transition

Mobilink Bank is setting a new benchmark for sustainable banking in Pakistan, rapidly advancing its ESG-led transformation to become the country’s most forward-looking, responsible, and future-ready financial institution. With more than one-third of its nationwide branch network now powered by renewable energy, the Bank is decisively leading the shift toward low-carbon, inclusive finance at scale.

During a recent visit to Mobilink Bank, Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of VEON Group, reviewed the Bank’s digital-first operating model, customer-centric innovations, and sustainability initiatives. He engaged with customers and observed firsthand how Mobilink Bank is delivering secure, accessible, and future-ready financial services at scale.

Kaan Terzioglu, Chief Executive Officer of VEON, said,

“Mobilink Bank’s progress in embedding sustainability into its operations is both timely and impactful. The scale at which the Bank is advancing green financing, alongside expanding digital financial access, highlights its commitment to responsible growth. This is a strong example of how financial institutions can support initiatives that are both good for the environment and drive both economic growth in emerging markets.”

Commenting on the Bank’s direction, Haaris Mahmood Chaudhary, President and CEO Mobilink Bank, said:

“Sustainability is not a parallel agenda for Mobilink Bank; rather, it is the engine of our growth. We are building Pakistan’s leading bank for small businesses through a model that is digital-first, ESG-driven, and built for long-term impact. From green financing to renewable-powered operations, we are embedding responsibility into every layer of our business.”

Mobilink Bank’s ESG-led strategy spans green financing, responsible operations, and inclusive growth. The Bank has deployed PKR 2.9 billion in green financing to accelerate the adoption of clean energy and green mobility solutions, including solar systems and e-bike financing for underserved segments. At the same time, its transition to renewable energy across 35% of its branch network underscores a decisive shift toward low-carbon operations.

To further institutionalize its sustainability agenda, the Bank is building a data-driven decarbonization framework through an automated ESG platform, with baseline emissions measured at 4,489 metric tons of CO₂, laying the foundation for transparent tracking and long-term reduction targets.

Beyond environmental impact, Mobilink Bank continues to lead on social inclusion. The Bank has enabled over 31,000 women through targeted financial inclusion programs in 2025 and is supporting a PKR 50.30 billion gross loan portfolio to expand equitable access to finance for small businesses. Its commitment to community development is reflected in initiatives such as the solarization of a Digital Arts Lab at Khatoon-e-Pakistan Government Girls School, in partnership with Zindagi Trust, benefiting 310 students, and a clean water initiative improving access for over 1,000 students.

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