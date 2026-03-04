VEON Partners with GSMA Innovation Fund to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Pakistan and Bangladesh

VEON Ltd. announces a partnership with the GSMA’s Mobile for Development Foundation (“GSMA Foundation”) to co-fund digital innovation projects in Pakistan and Bangladesh that are supported by the GSMA Innovation Fund.

John Guisti, Chief Regulatory Officer of the GSMA and President of the GSMA Foundation, Aamir Ibrahim, CEO of JazzWorld, and Johan Buse, CEO of Banglalink, have launched the partnership with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in Barcelona during MWC26 Barcelona, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event.

Under the terms of the MoU, JazzWorld and Banglalink will collaborate with the GSMA Innovation Fund to co-fund the Pakistani and Bangladeshi start-ups selected as grantees in the GSMA Innovation Fund’s 2026 funding rounds. In addition to financial support, VEON and its operating companies may also provide in-kind contributions including ecosystem visibility and capacity building support to help selected projects scale.

“Jazz and Banglalink, both part of VEON Group, play a leading role in shaping the digital landscape in Pakistan and Bangladesh. Collaborating with them will further enhance the support of the GSMA Innovation Fund for entrepreneurs driving positive social impact in these two countries” John Giusti, Chief Regulatory Officer, GSMA and President of the GSMA Foundation.

“JazzWorld has a strong track record of working with the Pakistan’s entrepreneurs to accelerate digital innovation in Pakistan. We look forward to collaborating further with the GSMA Foundation to support the next generation of entrepreneurs who are building locally-relevant digital solutions that generate growth for Pakistani communities across various service verticals,” said Aamir Ibrahim, CEO, JazzWorld.

“Making digital services accessible and helping our customers, partners and ecosystem build a better life is the purpose that drives us at Banglalink. Our partnership with the GSMA Innovation Fund allows us to extend this mission further to Bangladeshi entrepreneurs at time when Bangladesh is rebuilding the foundations of its growth – and we look forward to the opportunity,” said Johan Buse, CEO, Banglalink.

The GSMA Innovation Fund (the “Fund”) identifies and supports start-ups with models that drive positive social, economic, and climate impact through mobile technology in developing countries. Projects are selected by the GSMA Foundation transparently and on a competitive basis through a rigorous evaluation process following publicly-announced funding rounds.

