Sergi Herrero, co-CEO of VEON Group, the global telecom leader and Jazz’s parent company, toured the National Incubation Center (NIC) facility in Islamabad. Following a brief pitch session by Jazz xlr8 and other NIC startups, Sergi, who before being named the co-CEO was leading new ventures, digital products and partnerships for the VEON group, participated in a conversation with the startups on innovation, leadership and the future of digital technologies.

Sergi also shared insights with the startups from his time as Facebook’s Global Director of Payments and Commerce Partnerships, where he oversaw the launch and growth of payment and commerce capabilities for Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram. He provided the keen entrepreneurs present at this talk the best strategies they can adopt for sustainable growth and expansion of their digital platforms.

VEON’s Co-CEO Shares Key Insights with National Incubation Center Startups

While lauding the efforts of the team behind the NIC, Sergi Herrero stated, “Pakistan is a dynamic country with a large youth population that is motivated, talented and eager to succeed, and this reflects in some of the work I have witnessed today at the NIC. Jazz’s intervention in this space provides these eager minds the resources and expertise needed to make a meaningful impact on society.”

Since NIC’s launch, its incubated startups have generated over $5 million in investment and another $5 million in revenues. They have also created over 5,000 jobs and incubated more than 63 women entrepreneurs.

Jazz xlr8, is an accelerator program for growth-stage startups at the NIC, helping them scale their products to the next level. More than 20 startups are on-board with this program, already generating over 1500 jobs, while raising over $1.6 Million in investments.

“Jazz xlr8 startups are some of the best in the world in terms of their robust and innovative product offerings. In the three years we have worked with them, these startups have managed to create 1000s of jobs and raise finances to scale-up. Sergi’s visit today reinforces our commitment to the Pakistani startup ecosystem, as we look to double our support in pursuance of the government’s Digital Pakistan agenda,” said Jazz CEO Aamir Ibrahim.

“Jazz is looking at innovative ways for digital interventions through our startups, operating in key areas, such as; Health, Education, Tourism, Agriculture and Gaming. We are committed to support socio-economic development in Pakistan, by providing technologies that impact the lives of millions by leveraging the largest infrastructure and footprint of Jazz all across the country,” said Jazz Chief Digital & Strategy Officer Aamer Ejaz.