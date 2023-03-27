Video Game Adaptation of TMNT: The Last Ronin in Development

Advertisement

Exciting news for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) fans as reports suggest that a video game adaptation of the 2020 limited-run comic series, TMNT: The Last Ronin, is currently in development.

The storyline of the game:

The five-issue series, written by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird alongside Tom Waltz and Andy Kuhn with art from Kuhn and Ben Bates, returns to the dark and gritty roots of the original TMNT comics and tells the story of a war-ravaged future where Michelangelo is the only surviving Turtle, seeking revenge against the Foot Clan.

TMNT will be an RPG:

According to Doug Rosen, Senior Vice President for Games and Emerging Media at Paramount Global, the upcoming game will be a third-person action role-playing game (RPG), similar to God of War, that stays true to the authenticity of the comic series.

In addition to that, Rosen emphasized that there will be no need to “dial back” the game to make it fit into a particular age group or target audience. In fact, he revealed that there are opportunities for multiple TMNT games, each aimed at different age groups with unique approaches.

While the release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin video game may be a few years away, fans can rest assured that it will be a faithful adaptation of the popular comic series. Stay tuned for more updates as development progresses.

