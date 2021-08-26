Video games 2021 lineup and release schedule

If you’re looking for the release dates of the best new video games 2021 and beyond, you’ve come to the right place. In this handy reference list, we’ve compiled all of the video game release dates for upcoming titles and DLC on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch.

2021 has shaped up to be a significant year, albeit not quite on the same scale as 2020. After all, we had two big console releases in 2020, as well as some of the most anticipated titles ‘The Last of Us Part 2’, Marvel’s Avengers, and Cyberpunk 2077.

September video games

September is typically a busy month for new video game releases, and this year’s lineup includes

Arkane’s Deathloop, Tales of Arise Kena: Bridge of Spirits Sable Life is Strange series Diablo 2: Resurrected

October releases

In October, we should see some genuine heavy hitters.

A Left 4 Dead has been pushed back from its summer release schedule.

Back 4 Blood FIFA 22 Exophobia Far Cry 6 Nintendo Switch OLED console Age of Empires 4 Back for Blood

November and December Releases

November is normally one of the busiest months of the year, but so far, things are quiet. This list will surely grow in size as the year progresses. December, on the other hand, appears to be quite slow as always, however this year’s top December game is Dying Light 2.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Forza Horizon 5 GTA 5 Pokémon brilliant diamond Dying Light 2 The legend of Zelda The Gunk

Most Popular Video Games 2021 releases till now

There is no doubting that 2021 will be one of the most prosperous years in gaming history. This year has seen the release of a slew of popular video games that have captivated millions of gamers.

Call of Duty: Warzone Minecraft Animal crossing: New Horizon Grand theft: Auto 5 League of Legends Valheim Apex Legends Fortnite Assasin’s creed Valham

Surprisingly, most people who are stuck at home because to COVID-19 are playing video games for the first time. And if you are one of them, it is natural for you to look for popular video games to play in 2021.

Because the gaming schedule is continuously changing, we strongly advise you to bookmark this page. You’ll most likely return to this page to learn about the most recent video games 2021 release schedules for the most anticipated games for PC, consoles, handhelds, and mobile devices.