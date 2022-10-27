Video games can bring cognitive benefits for kids

Some parents are concerned about the detrimental effects that video games can have on their kids, but a recent study indicated that gaming may actually increase cognitive ability. On tests of memory and impulse control, youngsters who played video games for three or more hours each day did better than those who didn’t.

According to the study, “these results show that playing video games may be related with enhanced cognitive abilities involving working memory and reaction inhibition, as well as with changes in underlying brain pathways.”

This is not the first investigation linking cognitive analysis to young gamers. Numerous studies have already connected games to rises in children’s aggressive conduct. However, studies have been somewhat inconsistent after controlling for factors like earlier violence; some claim video games are healthy for youngsters, while others don’t.

Previous studies have connected games to rises in aggression, violence, and depressive symptoms. But, the most recent study revealed no appreciable differences in the mental and behavioural problems of young gamers and non-gamers.

According to experts, excessive screen time is bad for both physical and mental health. However, “we are not seeing a direct link between their gaming and mental health or cognition, in contrast with other smaller research.”