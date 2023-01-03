Video Showing Snowfall in Masjid al-Haram Is Fake: Saudi Authorities

Advertisement

According to reports, a doctored video showing the first-ever snowfall in Islam’s holiest site Masjid al-Haram surfaced online. Social Media users started circulating the video and that’s why it went viral. However, the Saudi authorities have recently taken notice of the clip clarifying that the video is fake.

Advertisement

Video of Snowfall In Masjid al-Haram Goes Viral

It is fact that many social media users just start sharing things without questioning their authenticity. This time also people started sharing a clip showing snowfall in the Great Mosque of Mecca however, let me tell you that the 28-second video is digitally altered. In addition to that, Saudi Authorities also took notice and issued a statement with the fake clip still doing rounds on the internet.

Advertisement

Reports claim that Haramain Sharifain quoting the National Meteorological Center stated:

“A video clip recently circulated on social media purportedly showing snowfall in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah is fake.”

The point worth mentioning here is that the clarification came when social media users were astonished to see snow in the sacred mosque of Masjid al-Haram for the very first time. Due to this excitement, people started to circulate the video and it even started trending on social sites. The video is said to be likely edited by using some filters of an online mobile application that allows users to alter videos with AI. It was simply edited.

Advertisement

However, a rain alert has been issued for several regions including Mecca, Jeddah, Rabigh, and Al-Kamil. According to the latest reports, the Met office predicted the weather of the upcoming days. He said there will be a continuation of showers accompanied by activity in surface winds, high waves, hail, torrential rains, and low visibility. Moreover, snowfall is expected in the northern regions of Saudi Arabia, and not in any of the holy sites.

Also Read: 10 Best Smartphones Under PKR 60000 in Pakistan – PhoneWorld