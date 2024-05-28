Villager Uses Solar Power to Run his Mobile Charging Business

Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis and common citizens pay the price for it as they have to endure long hours of load shedding. Even some remote places don’t have electricity at all. One such place is Qureshi Goth village in Sukkur. However, to reduce the worries of villagers, a young man named Wahab Tunio from the area has found a smart solution. Wahab currently runs a mobile charging and accessories shop in his hometown.

He has started utilizing solar panels to generate electricity for his shop. It is then used to charge mobile phones and power his PC. His business has become a lifeline for him and others in the community.

While talking to a media outlet, Wahab said that he has to rely on solar panels to operate his business due to the lack of electricity in the village. The villagers get their mobile phones charged for Rs 20-30 and it has become a source of income for Wahab.

Moreover, Wahab asked the government of Pakistan not to impose a tax on solar panels, as it would become unaffordable for him and others like him. He feared that the imposition of tax would affect his and other similar businesses.