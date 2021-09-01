Viral Clip Being Sold as NFT with an Opening Bid of Rs10mn

A Pakistani reporter Chand Nawab while reporting the Eid Festival frenzy at busy railway station went viral, back in 2008. The video captured all the struggles and the interruptions the reporter faced. Chand Nawab was covering the Eid Festival for a private channel but was continuously interrupted by the passersby and the passenger of the railway station. The whole struggle, irritation and flustering of Chand Nawab was recorded and had gone online with the caption “Karachi se clip” with more than million views. After more than a decade later the reporter Chand Nawab is selling his “Karachi Se clip” as a non-fungible token (NFT) with an opening bid of Rs.10mn.

A Non-fungible token (NFT) is a unique digital asset encrypted with the creator’s signature, which authenticates it as their original work. In the recent times many famous artists have become coveted collector’s items and have enjoyed an explosion in popularity in recent days and Journalist Chand Nawab, who got famous with the “Karachi se clip” is the latest addition.

It came as a shock and disappointment to the fans of the Pakistani reporter as the starting bid price of the iconic “Karachi se” clip to be only 20 Ethereum tokens which is around Rs.10 Million PKR.

The reporter wrote in the bio section of the bidding platform I’m Chand Nawab, a journalist, and reporter by profession. In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid Festival frenzy at a Railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook.

The reporter’s popularity doubled and resurfaced when in 2016 “Karachi se clip” inspired the Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan to create Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The reporter got overnight fame and a lot of love from India and Pakistan especially from Bollywood Bajrangi Bhaijaan cast and from the hero of the movie Salman Khan.

