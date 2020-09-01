Visa Mondays launched on Daraz to encourage the use of digital payments in Pakistan

Visa, the world’s leader in digital payments, and Daraz have joined hands to promote digital payments in Pakistan. As part of their long–term strategic partnership, Visa Mondays have been launched on Daraz whereby customers shopping on the leading ecommerce platform can avail a 10% discount by paying with their Visa debit and credit cards every Monday.

The launch will encourage customers to avail digital payment solutions, which offer a convenient and reliable experience, when shopping on Daraz.

Earlier this year, Visa launched their ‘Where You Shop Matters’ (WYSM) initiative in Pakistan with Daraz. The campaign aimed to empower and support small businesses in Pakistan adversely affected by COVID-19 pandemic by providing access to the Visa Small Business Hub, a merchant platform providing resourceful tools and information on how to start, run and grow small businesses. Where You Shop Matters is part of a larger Visa effort spanning the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region.

As part of the WYSM partnership with Daraz, Visa also showcased how small businesses have succeeded in Pakistan using Daraz’s online marketplace platform, logistics infrastructure and training support. The partnership encouraged Visa cardholders in Pakistan to shop on Daraz which has a growing community of 50,000 marketplace sellers.

Syed Zeeshan Ali, Director Digital Payments, Daraz Pakistan said: “Daraz is committed to propelling the wave of digitization in Pakistan through creative innovation. We are focused on offering digital solutions and through our long–term strategic partnership with Visa we have extended support to small and medium enterprises impacted by the COVID–19 pandemic. With the recent launch of Visa Mondays program on Daraz, we are also encouraging customers to experience digital payments on our platform. We are proud to have Visa as our long–term strategic partner and we will continue to explore initiatives for unlocking Pakistan’s economic potential through digitization and innovation together with Visa.”

Kamil Khan, Country Manager for Pakistan, Visa said: “Our long term-partnership with Daraz is a testament to Visa’s commitment to bringing the latest commerce and payment innovations to Pakistan. As the world continues to deal with the impact of COVID-19, consumers more than ever before seek convenient, secure and rewarding digital commerce experiences. At Visa, our goal is to drive eCommerce, support local merchants with the necessary tools to thrive and excel, and educate the population on the security of online commerce with Visa.”

He continued by adding: “We firmly believe in supporting all players within the ecosystem, especially during challenging times, and empowering them through our initiatives such as Where You Shop Matters, and Visa Mondays, which we are delighted to have partnered on with Daraz.“

Daraz and Visa are confident that their partnership will encourage the use of digital payments in Pakistan and support small-and-medium enterprises across the country. Over the coming months, the two companies are set to introduce further initiatives towards these goals.