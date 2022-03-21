Vivo All Set to Launch Vivo X Note

Vivo is all set to launch a new X lineup by the name Vivo X Note. The new lineup first mobile is around the corner. The new device appeared in China on the company store. Here in this post we will discuss its specs.

The Vivo X Note will be having a 7-inch screen with a Samsung E5 AMOLED panel and QHD+ resolution, . The device will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. According to a leaksters from China an alternative affordable model will also be available with 256GB storage. The device will be having the 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The sensor was first introduced in iQOO 8 Pro. The battery reported to be 5,000 mAh with a 80W fast charging tech.

In the camera department it will be having a Samsung S5KGN1 sensor with 50MP resolution. A similar sensor was also found on the vivo X70 Pro+ and the Google Pixel 6 Pro . Both the devices have great picture quality.

According to the reports the X Note is expected to be launched by next month.

The count down has started, so we will soon be getting more reports, rumors and leaks about the device launch and details.

